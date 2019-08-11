Authorities searching for escaped Mobile inmate

Photo courtesy ADOC

MOBILE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate near Mobile.

ADOC reported Patrick Leon Robinson escaped from the Mobile Work Release Center around 6 a.m. Sunday.

He is described as a black male, 5′ 7″ tall, weighing 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing state prison clothes – a white shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s location is asked to call ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

