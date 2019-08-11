The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a Heat Advisory for much of north Alabama which will remain in effect through Monday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot and humid conditions is expected. During the advisory timeframe, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Heat Index “feels like” values as high as 95-105 degrees is possible during this time, which will feel oppressive for anyone working or spending large amounts of time outdoors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!