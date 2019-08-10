× Twin tornadoes whip through northern Europe, hospitalizing at least 14 people

(CNN) — At least 14 people were hospitalized after a tornado tore through southwestern Luxembourg Friday, damaging over 160 houses before progressing into eastern France.

Another tornado also struck the city center of Amsterdam, the Dutch capital, the same day, gathering debris and whipping across a river.

In Luxembourg, wind speeds reached 128 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour), Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. Two people sustained more serious injuries, the government said, and remained in hospital on Friday night.

Significant destruction occurred in the Kaerjeng and Petange communes. In Kaerjeng, around 100 houses were damaged, with up to 30 losing part of or the entirety of their roof. A further 60 houses were damaged in Petange.

The strong winds also downed multiple pylons, damaging a high-voltage power line. A branch of the supermarket chain Cactus in the town of Bascharage was cordoned off by police, and remained closed Saturday.

The tornado moved into France on Friday evening, AFP reported, damaging houses in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region. Strong winds impacted the communes of Longwy, Herserange and Saulnes, the local fire department tweeted, warning locals to “beware of falling objects.”