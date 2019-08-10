Trump: Kim wants to meet again, apologized for missile tests

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to meet once again to “start negotiations” after joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises end.

He says he’s looking “forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!”

Trump is tweeting more details from the “beautiful” three-page letter he told reporters Friday he’d received.

Trump said Saturday from his New Jersey golf club that Kim spent much of his letter complaining about “the ridiculous and expensive exercises.” He says that Kim offered him “a small apology” for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests that have rattled U.S. allies in the region and that Kim assured him they would stop when exercises end.

The two leaders have met three times: in Singapore, Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone.