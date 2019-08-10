× Rocket City Trash Pandas season tickets sold out

MADISON, Ala. — It’s official! The last season ticket for the Rocket City Trash Pandas was sold Saturday afternoon.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing Minor League Baseball back to north Alabama on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. when the team plays host to the Mississippi Braves.

The stadium the Trash Pandas will call home is being built at the Town Madison development off Zierdt Road. The team’s owner said recently construction was ahead of schedule to be completed Jan. 15.

The team also revealed its uniforms earlier this summer.