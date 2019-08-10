Police looking for owner of ankle monitor left in Louisiana Chick-fil-A bathroom

SLIDELL, La. – Police took to social media this afternoon to reach out to the owner of an ankle monitor bracelet that was found abandoned in the bathroom of a Louisiana Chick-fil-A.

“Whoever cut off and dropped their ankle bracelet in the bathroom of Chick-fil-A here in Slidell, please call the Slidell Police Department to claim your lost property,” posts on the SPD Twitter and Facebook accounts read. “If not, be rest assured we will find you soon enough.”

This isn’t the first time this year the department has taken to social media with fast food related posts.

In June, the SPD urged the public in a Facebook post not to dial 911 just because Taco Bell ran out of taco shells.

This time, however, they absolutely do want the owner of the ankle monitor to call them.