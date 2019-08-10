Local group raising funds to build second universal playground in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Cove Universal Playground committee of the GrowCove Civic Organization has started fundraising to build the state's second universal playground.

In 2018, the city of Huntsville obtained a 10-acre property on Taylor Road. The property will be used for a new recreational facility with gymnasiums, fitness rooms, and athletic fields. The committee's goal is to build the inclusive playground adjacent to the rec center.

Jessica Berkholtz is a part of the committee. She believes the Cove Universal Playground would benefit everyone in the area.

"We talked with the city about making a universal playground which is a playground that is accessible to all children and their caregivers with all abilities. Not just a playground for disabled children, but children who may have cognitive needs," explained Berkholtz.

The project is estimated to cost $750,000. Plans for the playground include:

15,000 sq ft footprint for gated playground with shade

Smooth play surface

Equipment addressing needs of all children

Two separate and inclusive play areas (2-5-year-old; 5-12-year-old)

Community fundraising events will be held throughout the year. Corporate donations can be made directly through the Operation Green Team Foundation For more information check out GrowCove's website or their Facebook.