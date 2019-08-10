× In coming days, Mother Nature could help crops or dash hopes

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Consistent rains over the next couple of weeks could produce strong cotton and peanut crops in Alabama, despite a relatively dry year.

However, as peanuts and cotton approach their peak water needs, any dry spells could dash hopes for a good year after a tough 2018.

That’s the assessment of William Birdsong, an agronomist at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center.

The Dothan Eagle reports that parts of Alabama have experienced good rainfall at times this summer. However, the sporadic nature of summer thunderstorms has left southeastern Alabama generally dry.

Birdsong said this year will be a boon for farmers if more consistent rains fall in the next couple of weeks. A strong harvest is sorely needed after Hurricane Michael devastated crops during harvest season in October.

___

