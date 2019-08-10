Harvest food drive helps hundreds fill their pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. -- Dozens of volunteers and several organizations came together Saturday to serve the Harvest community and hand out 20 thousand pounds of food.

"So we came here and we've been standing in line and waiting our turn and I got a basket full of groceries which I am very grateful for," said resident Mary Frank.

Knowing your pantry is full can make a world of difference. But more than that -- a word of comfort in a time of need can turn a bad day around. While making sure carts were filled with food, some volunteers also offered residents a prayer.

Refuge Church and One Generation Away organized the event and knew food wasn't the only thing community members needed. A mobile health care unit was made available and people were also able to get haircuts.

Event organizers estimate they were able to help about 375 people during the food drive.