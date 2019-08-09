DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Huntsville man arrested, accused of drug fraud

Posted 11:31 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, August 9, 2019

UPDATE: Huntsville police say they have arrested Demonte Moore.

HUNTSVILLE Ala. – Huntsville police are looking for a person with a warrant for “attempting to obtain drugs by fraud”.

Huntsville police issued the warrant for Demonte Moore on Thursday, August 8th.

Additionally, they had issued a warrant for Adriann Wade but she was arrested, according to officials.

If you have any information about Moore, contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 427-5515.

