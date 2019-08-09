Huntsville man arrested, accused of drug fraud
UPDATE: Huntsville police say they have arrested Demonte Moore.
HUNTSVILLE Ala. – Huntsville police are looking for a person with a warrant for “attempting to obtain drugs by fraud”.
Huntsville police issued the warrant for Demonte Moore on Thursday, August 8th.
Additionally, they had issued a warrant for Adriann Wade but she was arrested, according to officials.
If you have any information about Moore, contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 427-5515.
34.730369 -86.586104