Huntsville man arrested, accused of drug fraud

UPDATE: Huntsville police say they have arrested Demonte Moore.

HUNTSVILLE Ala. – Huntsville police are looking for a person with a warrant for “attempting to obtain drugs by fraud”.

Huntsville police issued the warrant for Demonte Moore on Thursday, August 8th.

Additionally, they had issued a warrant for Adriann Wade but she was arrested, according to officials.

If you have any information about Moore, contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 427-5515.