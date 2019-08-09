× University of Alabama ranked #2 on list of top party schools

It seems T-Town is the place to party.

The University of Alabama took the number two spot on the Princeton Review’s 2020 ranking of the top 20 party schools in the country. Second only to Syracuse University in New York.

Approximately 140,000 students were surveyed about their experiences at the 385 universities listed, according to the Princeton Review. Students answered 80 questions to determine which school partied the hardest.

The surveys including questions about student drug and alcohol use, numbers of hours studying outside of class, and the popularity of sororities and fraternities.

List of top 20 party schools, according to Princeton Review: