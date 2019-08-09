DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

University of Alabama ranked #2 on list of top party schools

It seems T-Town is the place to party.

The University of Alabama took the number two spot on the Princeton Review’s 2020 ranking of the top 20 party schools in the country.  Second only to Syracuse University in New York.

Approximately 140,000 students were surveyed about their experiences at the 385 universities listed, according to the Princeton Review. Students answered 80 questions to determine which school partied the hardest.

The surveys including questions about student drug and alcohol use, numbers of hours studying outside of class, and the popularity of sororities and fraternities.

List of top 20 party schools, according to Princeton Review:

  1. Syracuse University
  2. The University of Alabama
  3. University of Delaware
  4. West Virginia University
  5. Tulane University
  6. University of California, Santa Barbara
  7. Colgate University
  8. Wake Forest University
  9. Bucknell University
  10. University of Rhode Island
  11. University of Maine
  12. Union College (New York)
  13. University of Wisconsin
  14. University of Vermont
  15. Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  16. University of Florida
  17. Sonoma State University
  18. Florida StateUniversity
  19. University of Dayton
  20. University of Connecticut
