Sweltering heat building for the first half of next week

We won’t be setting any record high temperatures anytime soon, but we do see some of the hottest weather of the summer just ahead for next week! Temperatures jump into the middle (and possibly upper 90s) on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Huntsville’s highest temperature so far this year is 98ºF on July 9th. We could make a run at that, but this time it would have a heat index near or even above 105ºF because of that high humidity that isn’t going to break anytime soon.

Over the weekend, high pressure will anchor over central Alabama, forcing air to sink and compress right over the state. As the air sinks, it compresses and naturally heats up.

The high will also pull humid air from the Gulf to the Tennessee Valley, setting the stage for oppressive humidity levels.

Unless you get a well-timed, brief downpour with the low chance of rain next week, expect to bake in the heat for a few several days (up to a week) with little rain and blazing hot weather.

Be mindful of heat safety during football practice, band rehearsals, etc

Many high schools and colleges will conduct football practice and band rehearsals outside in the thick of the sweltering heat. Strenuous activity combined with the heat and high humidity will pose a heat illness risk for all involved with practicing outside. Be sure to review the signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and be prepared to schedule additional water/cooling breaks into any sports-related activities.