Remembering WHNT News 19’s Ivy Anderson

It’s with heavy hearts that we tell you about the death of a coworker and friend – Ivy Anderson, one of our incredibly talented reporters at WHNT News 19 – suddenly died. She was just 22 years old.

You’ve seen Ivy here since January, sharing stories about community events, police investigations, new state laws and so many more. We are so blessed to have worked with her and gotten to know her.

Ivy had a wonderful heart, great humor and a passion that came through in her life and work.

We mourn her loss, but will never forget her kind spirit.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ivy’s family and friends. From all of us here at WHNT News 19, we love you and will miss you.