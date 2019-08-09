PHOTOS: ‘Back to school saturation’ nets 15 arrests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – An operation to make sure streets were safe before schools got back in session landed more than a dozen people behind bars in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, Alabama State Troopers and police officers from Henagar and Powell hit the streets Tuesday in an effort to take as many dangerous drivers and drug offenders off the streets before classes started in the county on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested a total of 15 people during the operation.

In one instances, the sheriff’s office said a woman fled from deputies on Pine Drive in Henagar around 2 p.m. Tiffany Crow, 27, was caught after the chase. Crow was charged with two counts of drug possession and a count of drug paraphernalia possession. A man who was in the vehicle with Crow escaped and ran into a field, authorities said.

Later in the evening, deputies said they found themselves chasing another vehicle on County Road 134 near Henagar. After that chase, Johnny Ray Elkins, 28, of Valley Head, was charged with drug possession, second-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession and attempting to elude. A passenger in Elkins’ vehicle, Kelly Gilreath, 40, of Ider, was charged with drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and second-degree marijuana possession.

To see the others arrested, check out the gallery below.