Minor injuries as Florida man drives golf cart through Walmart

GIBSONTON, Fla. - Video shows a man driving a golf cart through a crowd of people inside a Walmart in Gibsonton.

It happened early Thursday afternoon.

Hillsborough County deputies say they were dispatched because Michael Dale Hudson, 56, was blocking an entrance, refusing to leave and demanding to talk to a manager.

When they showed up, the deputies say Hudson suddenly sped the cart through a crowd -- nearly hitting several people who ran to avoid him.

Investigators say Hudson crashed the golf cart through the glass front doors at the front entrance to the Walmart and sped into the checkout area. The sheriff's office says he was arrested after he crashed into a cash register.

Hudson was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

He is charged with trespassing, resisting arrest with violence, felony criminal mischief, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

While it was unclear exactly how many people may have been hurt during the incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said "a few customers" were treated at the scene. None of them were taken to the hospital.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested after being accused of threatening to "shoot up" the same Walmart.