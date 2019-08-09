Memphis pastors to swap pulpits for sermons on racial harmony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing tragedy and divide across the country, two Tennessee pastors are trying to spread love and acceptance in the Mid-South.

It started as an idea to take a worldwide problem and make improvements at the local level.

Pastor Duane Thomas of the predominantly black Breath of Life Seventh Day Adventist Church in Memphis, reached out to Pastor Steven Gallimore of the predominantly white Memphis First SDA Church in Cordova.

They talked about pulpit swapping, trading churches for a week to provide perspective and preaching racial harmony.

"Wherever you find yourself, you don't have to shout out to Washington, and shout across the country. You can make a difference, in this racial healing and in this racial divide, where you are," Thomas said. "Though we may have different approaches and different cultures, we all are looking for the same thing, and that is to spread the love of Jesus Christ."

While the initial exchange will be only two churches separated by a few miles across the city of Memphis, they're hoping it might catch on as a way for churchgoers to learn about and embrace their neighbors.

"That's the goal. It's just to inspire folks," Thomas said.