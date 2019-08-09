× Madison juvenile facility sued over escape that allegedly led to man’s murder

MADISON, Ala. – The son of a Georgia man killed during a robbery two years ago is suing the accused killers and the Madison juvenile facility they had run away from.

Our news partners AL.com report that Jakobe Carter, Aaron Jones and Sequel TSI were sued Wednesday in Limestone County Circuit Court by the son of Van Johnson.

Johnson, 61, was beaten to death behind a Publix grocery store on County Line Road on Aug. 14. 2017. Carter and Jones are charged with capital murder in Johnson’s death.

Police say the two teens ran away from the Sequel facility in Madison — known as Three Springs — that same day.

Sequel is accused of negligence for allowing Carter and Jones to escape. The company is accused of being understaffed and lacking proper security to prevent escapes, AL.com reported.

The Madison facility has come under fire since Johnson’s death. Madison City Council considered revoking the facility’s business license, but eventually renewed it with safety requirements.