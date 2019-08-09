× Lucky Charms is selling bags of just the marshmallows

If you were the kid who left all the Lucky Charms cereal in the bowl and only ate the marshmallows, you’re in for a treat.

Lucky Charms is selling bags of just the marshmallows — in a larger size.

The cereal teamed up with Jet-Puffed Marshmallows to make the dream of all cereal lovers a reality. The marshmallows are actually a softer version like a traditional marshmallow, the company said, and not the harder kind that the cereal actually contains.

Bags of the marshmallows should hit store shelves sometime this month, according to the company. They’re directing consumers to their product locator website to find where they’re being sold.