Krispy Kreme is now delivering doughnuts straight to your door

Krispy Kreme announced they are rolling out a new online ordering and home delivery service to fifteen states, including Alabama.

Currently, you can only order dozens, Brew Boxes, and bottled drinks. The delivery order must cost at least $7.99 and fees vary by location.

Krispy Kreme is now in the process of rolling out online ordering to all of its locations and hopes to be done by the end of 2019, according to their website.

