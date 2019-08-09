× Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle vetoes 32% pay raise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has vetoed a 32% mayoral pay increase.

Huntsville city council president Devyn Keith proposed the pay raise two weeks ago. It included an amendment to exclude a city council pay raise.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the council passed the resolution with a 3-2 vote. The 32% pay increase would raise the Huntsville mayor’s salary to $175,926 a year.

During the discussion, Mayor Tommy Battle said he never asked for the pay raise.

Thank you for the consideration but when I first ran for mayor in 2008, I knew what the salary was and I’ve been very satisfied with what the people of Huntsville have paid me. I’ve never asked for a raise and have chosen to place most of our financial focus on department heads and employees… the people who really make this city run.

On Friday morning, Mayor Battle elected to decline the pay raise and sent his veto to the council.

This is Battle’s first veto in his 11 years as Huntsville mayor.