Grissom Band alumni invited to celebrate 50th anniversary with a special weekend September 20-21

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Grissom High School is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and the band is doing something very special.

The band is calling all alumni, from 1969 through 2019, to reunite during a special weekend September 20-21.

Band alumni who would like to participate are invited to click here for more information and to register.

You can buy tickets for the whole weekend or a la carte, if you can only make certain events. Either is fine. They’ll just be glad to have you!

There are also special limited edition 50th Anniversary reunion t-shirts for sale.

On the 50th reunion page, you can also upload photos from your years in band and you’ll find music to download. There is pre-game music, the Star Spangled Banner and stand music.

If you want to go all out, alumni are welcome to join the band in the stands as they play during Friday night’s game at Milton Frank stadium.

Saturday events include an on-stage playing rehearsal with all former band directors, a tour of the new school and the 50th Reunion reception at the VBC North Hall that evening.