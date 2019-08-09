× Former Alabama and NFL linebacker Rolando McClain will not go to trial for gun and marijuana charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Friday morning, Rolando McClain’s attorney said prosecutors dismissed a gun charge against his client.

McClain agreed to drop his appeal of a conviction on marijuana and “window tint” charges in exchange for a guilty plea.

McClain was arrested after a traffic stop for a window tint violation in 2017.

Police said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and searched it. They said they found marijuana and a gun McClain did not have a permit for.

All of the charges were misdemeanor violations.

McClain will have to pay a fine of less than $1,000 but will not face any jail time.

McClain played high school football at Decatur before going on to be a star for Alabama. He was drafted 8th overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2010.

He played in the league until 2015 but was suspended indefinitely in 2016 for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.