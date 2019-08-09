DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Auburn University ranked #1 for ‘happiest students’

Posted 10:00 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18AM, August 9, 2019

It’s happy dance time for Auburn University students as The Princeton Review’s 2020 rankings are released.

According to The Princeton Review’s rankings released this week, Auburn ranks number one nationally in the ‘happiest students’ category. The rankings are released annually as part of The Princeton Review’s “Best 385 Colleges” rankings list.

The Princeton Review surveyed 140,000 students at 385 schools, and the survey included 80 questions about academics, university life, and their fellow students.

Students who took part in the survey say Auburn “provides you plenty of resources and opportunities to get a top-notch education.”

The rankings also quote students saying the university is a “welcoming place” and that “the Auburn Family has your back.”

List of top 20 schools with the ‘happiest students,’ according to The Princeton Review:

  1. Auburn University
  2. Vanderbilt University
  3. Kansas State University
  4. Tulane University
  5. University of Oklahoma
  6. College of William and Mary
  7. Clemson University
  8. Rice University
  9. University of Richmond
  10. Sacred Heart University
  11. University of Dayton
  12. Emory University
  13. Brown University
  14. Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering
  15. Wheaton College (IL)
  16. Christopher Newport University
  17. Elon University
  18. University of California – Santa Barbara
  19. Fairfield University
  20. Washington State University
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.