Auburn University ranked #1 for 'happiest students'

It’s happy dance time for Auburn University students as The Princeton Review’s 2020 rankings are released.

According to The Princeton Review’s rankings released this week, Auburn ranks number one nationally in the ‘happiest students’ category. The rankings are released annually as part of The Princeton Review’s “Best 385 Colleges” rankings list.

The Princeton Review surveyed 140,000 students at 385 schools, and the survey included 80 questions about academics, university life, and their fellow students.

Students who took part in the survey say Auburn “provides you plenty of resources and opportunities to get a top-notch education.”

The rankings also quote students saying the university is a “welcoming place” and that “the Auburn Family has your back.”

List of top 20 schools with the ‘happiest students,’ according to The Princeton Review: