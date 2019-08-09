× Arizona Iced Tea maker enters marijuana market

A beverage company well-known for its iced tea is getting into the marijuana game.

Arizona, which makes Arizona iced tea, is partnering with cannabis company Dixie Brands.

The partnership is expected to result in a line of pot products made by Dixie — but with Arizona’s branding. The first products are likely to be vape pens and gummies with weed-infused beverages to come later, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Arizona’s CEO admits it’s a risk but says being an early mover in an emerging market could pay off.

Arizona’s deal could take its products to multiple states where marijuana is legal and eventually, Canada and Latin America.

Heineken already makes a pot-infused sparkling water drink that is only sold in California.