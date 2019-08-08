Pastor needs help with food bank supply as families send kids back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. - Back to school shopping can add up pretty quickly.

And the reality is that some parents are forced to prioritize buying clothes and school supplies over food for their children.

Hartselle pastor and director of Feeding Families Alabama, E'dee Grun has converted Mt. Tabor Church into a food bank that serves people from all over the state.

Her shelves are running a little scarce as of late, as she says many parents have come to her for help.

"Right now I'm getting a lot of parents who are asking for food to take and pack lunches with," Grun explained. "A lot of them do not get free lunches or breakfast. So they need breakfast foods for the kids and lunch food for the kids. That's always a big need."

Grun says community members can drop off non-perishables in bins outside the building. The bins are there 24/7.

She said anyone who needs food is welcome to stop by, no questions asked.