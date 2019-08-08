× Morgan County man pleads guilty to faking own death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A Laceys Spring man accused of faking his death to avoid prosecution for rape pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

Jackson Matthew Hall, 28, pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Hall was facing first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy charges in Cullman County, and aggravated child abuse charges in Madison County, U.S. Attorney Jay Towne’s office said. He had pending court dates in both counties in the spring of 2016.

Between December 2015 and February 2016, authorities said Hall took someone else’s information to obtain a Social Security card, Alabama driver’s license and a passport. He then faked his death and used the documents to travel out of the country, they said. He was arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand, in September 2017.

Hall faces five years in prison on the fraud charge and two years on the identity theft charge, as well as a maximum fine of $250,000 for each charge.