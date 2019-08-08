Mold in ice maker and on drink machine nozzles found during Morgan County health inspection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County

McDonald's

1208 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 76

Violations:

Food was held at improper temperatures. Liquid eggs at 49ºF

The was a large grease spill in the dumpster area.

There was mold in the ice maker and on the drink machine nozzles.

The egg and mold violations were corrected by the follow up.

__________________________________________________

Taqueria Acapulco

2109 AL-20, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 81

Violations:

There was no backflow preventer on a hose connected to a faucet on the building.

Date labels were needed on several containers of ready-to-eat food.

All violations were corrected.

________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Madison County

Hobbs Island Pit Stop

981 Hobbs Island Rd SE, Huntsville, AL 35803

Score: 99

Typically a pit stop on the road means gas and grabbing some snacks -- but Hobbs Island Pit Stop is so much more than that.

From guitar lessons to smoked bologna, this unique emporium was started by Patrick and Vicky Nickel.

But we got the grand tour from Trish and Summer.

Starting with food, smoked pulled pork and ribs are some of their biggest sellers. They also feature breakfast and deli-style sandwiches.

And if you come by enough, you may get a sandwich named after you. The 'Dan' is a grilled sandwich with mayo, cheese, turkey, an egg and hot sauce.

And they may be the only pit stop I've been to with craft beers on tap. On the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month, they host a morning food distribution from 9 to 11.

In October of 2018, a driver slammed right into the side of the business. While traumatic, they've since rebuilt and even added on. That area now celebrating local artists and authors along with the bait and tackle section.

There's fun to be had as well. Friday nights feature free family-friendly concerts at either the indoor stage or outdoor stage.

From pool tables to darts, to gaming machines and a beer garden, there's lots to do.