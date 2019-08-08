Manslaughter case of Scottsboro teen being sent to grand jury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. -- The death case of 17-year-old Anthony Raymond Jack Scott is being sent to a grand jury.

A long-awaited preliminary hearing took place on Thursday. 16-year-old Jacob Taylor Isbell is charged as an adult with manslaughter in Scott's death.

On July 3, Scott was shot in the face at home on the 19000 block of Alabama 35 in Scottsboro. He later died on July 5 at Highlands Medical Center.

Detective Zackie Gant testified Isbell provided him with a statement after the incident. According to Gant, Isbell said that he and several others went looking for open car doors when they stole a pair of guns. Scottsboro police have confirmed Scott was not involved in the thefts.

Isbell told police that he was twirling the gun in his hand before he pointed it at Scott and pulled the trigger, thinking the safety was on. He said Scott was sitting in the corner of the room in a chair, also holding a gun.

Anthony Scott's mother Pamela Mitchem says Scott would never play with guns. "I was in the military," said Mitchem. "My son had hunter's safety courses. My son knew about gun safety. My son knew guns were not toys."

The detective said Isbell told him when the gun went off, blood began gushing from Scott's mouth. The statement says Isbell tried to give Scott mouth-to-mouth before he and several others drove him to the hospital.

Detective Gant says the car the teens were in was a stolen silver Pontiac. Those within the car included Anthony Scott, Jacob Isbell, Lucas Letson, with Nicky Moran driving.

Detective Gant says the gun that went off in Isbell's hand was a 1911 semi-automatic pistol.

No other statements were read during the hearing.

Scott's family says police are now providing them with information, but they are still waiting for justice. Scott's father, Elton Mitchem, says he wants Isbell convicted. "Manslaughter, hopefully, they bump it up to murder," he says.

Both the defense and the prosecution refused to comment. The judge ruled there is enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.

Isbell's bond was lowered from $100,000 to $25,000. He was released on bond last week and will remain out of jail until his trial.