Lauderdale County authorities hope to identify credit card thief caught on camera

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is trying to solve a crime which is happening more and more often. They hope surveillance pictures can shut down at least one of the assailants.

This is the man who sheriff’s office investigators in Lauderdale County are looking to identify. They say he went shopping in north Alabama on someone else’s dime. In fact, he used the victim’s credit card. Detectives say he never got his hands on it, but somehow he cloned it.

The victim reported the discrepancy with her account and that is when law enforcement got involved. They tracked down these surveillance pictures to a store in Decatur. Authorities believe someone seeing this, knows who he is.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. Operators are standing by to take down your tips at (256)386-8685.

You can also use the new P3 Tips App to submit anonymous information on this crime. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.