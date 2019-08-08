Keep track of stories that matter to you on the WHNT News 19 app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHNT News 19 is always working to make your experience on our news app better. Our latest update lets you follow and receive new developments on specific stories that matter to you.

First, make sure you have signed up to receive notifications through the app. Go into the app menu and tap on 'Alerts'. You'll then be able to pick and choose which alerts you want to receive.

After that, go back to the home page and find the story you want to follow. You'll notice a star on the left side of the story. Tap it.

You have now favorited the story and will receive push alerts when there is a new update.

All of the stories you decide to follow can be found in the app menu under 'Saved' and in their own section on the home screen.

We hope you enjoy the new feature!