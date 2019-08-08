× Help the city of Athens find its next Athena Grease-Goddess

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The city of Athens is accepting nominations for their 2019 Athena Grease Goddess search.

Nominees must be a Limestone County resident who works to improve the city of Athens.

The winner will lead the opening ceremonies of the annual Athens Grease Festival on October 19. The festival honors the Greek origin of the city’s name and is a celebration of all things fried.

Click here for more information and the application form. Mail the form to Holly Hollman, P.O. Box 1089, Athens, AL 35612. Forms must be received by August 26 at 4:30 p.m.

The festival’s top sponsor will review the nominations and choose Athena prior to the festival.