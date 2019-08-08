Guns stolen from Huntsville pawn shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville police are asking for the community's help in locating stolen guns and the burglar who stole them.

Officers responded to an alarm call at Redstone Pawn on North Memorial Parkway early Wednesday morning. Police say they quickly realized it was a burglary.

The K9 unit was brought to the scene to follow a track but lost it behind the pawn shop.

After watching security footage, police say the thief stole an arm full of guns from the shop. And now, they need your help in tracking the guns down.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson says most weapons have serial numbers. "That's a great way to track those. ATF does keep those on record as they pass through different individuals' hands and are registered. Of course, they are going to be registered for this business."

Lt. Johnson says if you are suspicious of stolen firearms being sold, or you have any information about the burglary, you can call Huntsville Police Department's investigative unit at (256) 427-7270.