Friday’s storms: uneven, hit-or-miss and some strong!

High, thin overcast thanks to thunderstorms northwest of the Tennessee Valley region cut down on the number of storms around here Thursday afternoon and evening, but ‘cut down’ doesn’t exactly mean ‘completely gone!’ We still expect a few randomly-placed and locally-heavy storms around through the evening.

Some fog develops overnight, and a partly sunny sky begins a hot, humid Friday. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s, the heat index jumps up to the mid-90s, and more hit-or-miss, unevenly-spaced afternoon and evening storms blow up between 1 PM and 7 PM Friday. Some storms will bring torrential rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds along their slow track through North Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center outlines a marginal (lowest level of a five-tiered scale) risk of a few severe storms in the area Friday afternoon and evening.

The weekend: More often than not, a weekend in early August is going to have at least a chance of some thunderstorms. They won’t be terribly widespread, but if one rumbles up to you while you had other plans, it can be inconvenient!

Expect the ‘unexpected’ with these afternoon storms this weekend. We see enough clouds and storms in the area to hold most thermometers below 90ºF on Saturday; however, fewer storms means more sun and more heat for Sunday. Both days, the heat index could top out near 100ºF because of the extra-thick humidity moving north from the Gulf of Mexico.