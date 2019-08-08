Football Friday Preview: Madison County Tigers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURLEY, Ala. - The Madison County football team was hard at work on the practice field Thursday, gearing up for their fourth season under head coach Scott Sharp.

It is a new year for the Tigers who finished the 2018 campaign with a 3-7 record, and they're fired up as they get back to business.

"We've had three pretty good days you know guys have worked hard but we got a long way to go but we know that going in so we're looking forward to getting things going," said Sharp. "Guys have picked things up they really have, we've had a good excitement here for the first you know guys for the most part have worked hard over the summer so we're looking forward to a good season."

The Tigers will open up the 2019 season on August 23rd on the road against Buckhorn.