Football Friday Preview: Grissom Tigers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In 2019, the Grissom Tigers look to improve their win total yet again.

This was a team that didn't win any games in back to back seasons, but that was before head coach Chip English took over. Since the English era began, the Tigers have only gotten better, and they are hoping to continue to do so.

"You know we went from you know before I got here winning zero to winning three, winning four last year," said English. "That next step is finding a way to get into the playoffs for sure. The kids that we have are excited to be here and really ready to start the season."

Grissom will open up the 2019 season on August 23rd at Hazel Green.