Fogbow spotted Thursday morning in Owens Cross Roads

Thick fog blanketed the Tennessee Valley Thursday morning, dropping visibility to less than a mile in many locations.

But once the sun rose over the horizon, a few beautiful scene took place in Owens Cross Roads, where Karen Durant spotted a fogbow!

Fogbows form in a similar fashion to rainbows: Sunlight refracts within the water drop, splitting into the different colors that we see.

In the case of the fogbow, the source of the water drop is not from rain, but from the fog itself! Fog is a low-lying cloud that consists of tiny water droplets, and if sunlight passes through at just the right angle, a fogbow can form.

