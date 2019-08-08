Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 9 AM Thursday

If you are driving the kids to school or just heading into work this Thursday morning, you may want to budget a few extra minutes to get to where you are going safely.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9am for all of north Alabama and middle Tennessee as temperatures have cooled close to, if not equal to the dewpoint (which is a measure of the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere with respect to temperature).

As a result, foggy conditions are creating low visibilities with some areas reporting less than a quarter of a mile.

Be advised that foggy areas result in reduced visibility, which will cause hazardous driving conditions. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.