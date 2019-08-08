× Brewer High School student arrested, suspended after alcohol found at school

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Brewer High School student is in trouble after authorities said they found him in possession of alcohol at school.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the 10th grader appeared to be intoxicated, and the school resource officer was contacted. They did find the student was in possession of some alcohol, according to authorities.

Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins said the student was suspended pending an investigation.

The sheriff’s office arrested the student and took him to juvenile detention.