Blue Pants Brewery closing down

MADISON, Ala. – One of Madison County’s first breweries is closing its doors.

The owners of Blue Pants Brewery posted on Facebook Thursday that they could not operate in their location on Lanier Road due to “recent events and negotiations.”

“This is the end of an era for our business and our family, and we are sad to see it come,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

Mike and Allison Spratley founded Blue Pants Brewery in 2010. They were one of the first to open a brewery after Alabama changed the law to allow higher-gravity beer sales. The brewery opened its space on Lanier Road in mid-2012.