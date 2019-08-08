× Blue Alert issued for escaped Tennessee inmate believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for an escaped inmate suspected of murdering a woman.

Curtis Ray Watson, 44, escaped from the west Tennessee Penitentiary in Henning on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m, according to the report.

Officials say Watson is a person of interest in the death of 64-year-old department of corrections employee Debra Johnson. Johnson was found dead in her home on the grounds of the prison, according to officials.

Officials say Watson should be considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: We are releasing two of Curtis Watson’s previous mug shots from his TDOC incarceration, in case he altered the appearance of his facial hair after his escape yesterday. If you see him, do not approach. Call 911. Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/4EhBnEK9J6 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2019

Watson has a variety of tattoos on his body, according to officials.

ADDITIONAL PICTURES: Here are more pictures of Curtis Watson's tattoos. He's considered extremely dangerous. If you spot him, call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately! pic.twitter.com/S6NDOvOYQB — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019

Officials ask you to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.