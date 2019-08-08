Blue Alert issued for escaped Tennessee inmate believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for an escaped inmate suspected of murdering a woman.
Curtis Ray Watson, 44, escaped from the west Tennessee Penitentiary in Henning on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m, according to the report.
Officials say Watson is a person of interest in the death of 64-year-old department of corrections employee Debra Johnson. Johnson was found dead in her home on the grounds of the prison, according to officials.
Officials say Watson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Watson has a variety of tattoos on his body, according to officials.
Officials ask you to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.