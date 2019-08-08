× 3 indicted in Flint River attack on teenagers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three suspects have been indicted in connection to an assault that happened earlier this summer on the Flint River in south Huntsville.

Jordan English, Zach Young and Brittany Pratt, all 26, are charged with third-degree assault, according to our news partners AL.com.

The charge is a misdemeanor. Initially, English and Young were charged with felonies, but a grand jury indicted them all on the misdemeanor charge.

The indictments stem from a June 4 incident on the Flint River, when a group of Huntsville High School students and recent graduates told police they were attacked by a group of people while floating down the river.

If convicted, they face up to a year in jail.