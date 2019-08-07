Woman accused of abusing child with autism faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A woman charged with torture or willful abuse of a child faced a judge or the first time Wednesday.

Brianna Lachelle Robinson turned herself in back in May but according to Madison County Jail records, she bonded out 3 hours later.

The only witness who took the stand was a Madison Police Department detective.

He testified the victim, in this case, is a boy under the age of 10 who is on the autism spectrum. At the time Robinson turned herself in, the child was a student at the Cardinal School in Madison.

Investigators told WHNT News 19 at that time, Robinson was an employee for another company contracted to work at Cardinal School.

The detective said when the boy got home from school, his parents found long red marks on his arms. When they undressed him, they found "deep red welts on his buttocks."

The detective said earlier that day, Robinson took the child into a therapy room called "the yellow room" where they were alone for upwards of 25 minutes, but he said there is no video proof of any abuse happening.

The detective also said the child never claimed Robinson was at fault.

Robinson had several people in court on her behalf.

A man who claimed to be Robinson's father had only one thing to say as they left the courtroom. "If God's for you, he's more than a world against you," the man said.

Robinson's child abuse case was bound over to a grand jury. The grand jury will hear the evidence and decide whether the case goes forward.

We will continue to follow this case as it develops.