Warriors to the Workforce comes to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Warriors to the Workforce came back to town Wednesday for the 7th year in a row. They set up at the Von Braun Center to allow big-name businesses to network with veterans who are job searching.

Ted Hacker, the president of the American Freedom Foundation says this year had a great turn out of veterans, and companies there to look at their resumes and network.

"We have approximately 40 companies and about 200 veterans that have come through and are continuing to come through throughout the day," said Hacker.

He says the Warriors to Workforce job fair is there to help veterans network and find their next job after serving our country.

Hacker says this is just their way of giving back to those who have given so much. "We're here to help veterans as much as we can, and anything we can do to help veterans, we're going to do it."

The veterans that attended, like Jennifer Aguilar are thankful for that mindset. "It's tremendously helping," she said.

She says that going from military to civilian life isn't always easy for veterans and that's why she's thankful for job fairs like Warriors to the Workforce because they invite big-name companies who give veteran's new opportunities.

"You're coming out of the military and you feel like you're going into a completely different environment where you don't necessarily make that much of a difference," said Aguilar.

She says, in her opinion, by working in defense, it makes veterans feel like they're still making a difference to the country.

Hacker says if you missed the job fair Wednesday that he recommends you network throughout your community.

In March of 2020, he says Warriors to the Workforce will be back in Huntsville.