SEC releases Auburn’s 2020 football schedule

The SEC released its 2020 conference slate on Wednesday, finalizing the schedule for each of the league’s 14 teams. Along with facing each of the other six teams in the SEC West, Auburn will play at its regular cross-division rival Georgia and host Kentucky in the conference season.

Here’s the full Auburn 2020 schedule:

Sept. 5 - Alcorn State

Sept 12 - North Carolina (in Atlanta)

Sept. 19 - at Ole Miss

Sept 26. - Southern Miss

Oct. 3 - Kentucky

Oct. 10 - at Georgia

Oct. 17 - Texas A&M

Oct. 24 - OPEN

Oct. 31 - at Mississippi State

Nov. 7 - Arkansas

Nov. 14 - UMass

Nov. 21 - LSU

Nov. 28 - at Alabama