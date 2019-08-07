SEC releases Auburn’s 2020 football schedule

The SEC released its 2020 conference slate on Wednesday, finalizing the schedule for each of the league’s 14 teams. Along with facing each of the other six teams in the SEC West, Auburn will play at its regular cross-division rival Georgia and host Kentucky in the conference season.
Here’s the full Auburn 2020 schedule:
Sept. 5 - Alcorn State
Sept 12 - North Carolina (in Atlanta)
Sept. 19 - at Ole Miss
Sept 26. - Southern Miss
Oct. 3 - Kentucky
Oct. 10 - at Georgia
Oct. 17 - Texas A&M
Oct. 24 - OPEN
Oct. 31 - at Mississippi State
Nov. 7 - Arkansas
Nov. 14 - UMass
Nov. 21 - LSU
Nov. 28 - at Alabama