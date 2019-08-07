Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms moved through the Tennessee Valley overnight/early this morning, dropping as much as 1-2 inches of rain in its wake.

The heavy rainfall was caused by a complex thunderstorm system that slipped into the Tennessee Valley, and the cluster dissipated shortly after sunrise Wednesday. However, its will produce a remnant outflow boundary which will serve as a focal point for more scattered thunderstorms Wednesday.

In addition, more thunderstorm complexes will swing south from the Great Plains Wednesday, and some of these complexes may arrive in north Mississippi and northwest Alabama. Together, these two features provide enough potential for thunderstorms to develop Wednesday afternoon — some of which may be strong to severe.

As of Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tennessee Valley under a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe thunderstorms. This means that storms are expected to have limited organization, longevity, coverage and/or intensity, though they could produce frequent lightning, gusty/damaging winds (60+ mph), and heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding.

Determining the *exact* timeframe for the storms is difficult, since they will develop with the heating of the day and will be dependent on the lifting mechanisms available (like the remnant boundary that arrived from Wednesday morning’s storms, or the thunderstorm complex arriving from the Great Plains). However, the best window for the storms’ development is between 12pm and 6pm.

Unfortunately, more rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend — check the WHNT News 19 forecast discussion page for more information.