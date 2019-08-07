Mississippi man in jail after failing to appear in court on child sex abuse charges

Posted 3:50 pm, August 7, 2019, by

Mark Oliver (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A Mississippi man is behind bars in Franklin County, accused of sexually abusing a young child.

Deputies took Mark Oliver into custody earlier this week. His arrest stems from a failure to appear in court for a charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Sheriff’s investigators say Oliver victimized a young girl who was an acquaintance at the time of the incident.

He is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.