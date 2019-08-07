× Mississippi man in jail after failing to appear in court on child sex abuse charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A Mississippi man is behind bars in Franklin County, accused of sexually abusing a young child.

Deputies took Mark Oliver into custody earlier this week. His arrest stems from a failure to appear in court for a charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Sheriff’s investigators say Oliver victimized a young girl who was an acquaintance at the time of the incident.

He is being held in the Franklin County Jail without bond.