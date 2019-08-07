× MCSO: Teen arrested after bomb threat made at South Alabama high school

Semmes, AL (WALA) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of making a bomb threat Tuesday morning at Mary G. Montgomery High School, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An MCSO official said the teen is currently being charged as a juvenile while the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office is evaluating whether to charge the accused offender as an adult.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bomb threat at the school.

This comes on the first day for the new school year.

MCSO says no bomb was found at the school, but authorities took the matter seriously.

An MCSO official told FOX10 News that deputies would be at the campus all day.

A Mobile County Public School System official subsequently told FOX10 News Tuesday morning that the “all clear” had been given.

There was a bit of confusion for parents after they received a message from the school’s principal, Marlon Firle, about a “practice lockdown” over the phone.

The message said in part:

“We will be doing a practice lockdown drill this morning to practice safety. Calling to inform all parents, once again, we are off to a great start. Everything is in order at MGM.”

Coincidentally, MCPSS officials said, school officials at Mary G. Montgomery had already planned a fire drill during the same time.

MCPSS spokesperson Rena Philips said the fire drill was turned into a lockdown when the bomb threat came in.

MCPSS officials said state law requires schools to do a fire drill each month. The day it’s done is chosen at the discretion of the principal.