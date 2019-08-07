Maynor calls Wednesday “a good practice” for Alabama A&M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M Football will open up the 2019 season in Canton, OH on September 1st taking on Morehouse College in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. The game will be played on a Sunday and televised on NFL Network, but the Bulldogs won't start preparation for Morehouse until next week.

Alabama A&M practiced again on Wednesday, and head coach Connell Maynor liked what he saw from his team.

"That was a good practice you know that was our second day in shoulder pads and helmets and we'll go full tomorrow," said Maynor. "So the guys are flying around, they're practicing good they're staying up they understand that when we're in shells they just thud up and taking care of their teammates. So the guys are just flying around and looking good right now, so we got to keep it going we got a lot of work to do but I'm very enthusiastic with where we're at."

Game time against Morehouse College is set for 3:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.