× Franklin County couple charged with abusing child

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – A Franklin County mother and father are behind bars, accused of abusing their weeks-old child.

Russellville police arrested Timothy Sawyer and Krysta Harrell on aggravated child abuse charges.

Detectives say their infant was taken to an emergency room and later to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. The child had fractures and healing fractures from head to toe, they said.

The infant is OK at this point.

Online jail records indicate Harrell’s bond was set at $250,000. Sawyer’s bond was set at $1 million.