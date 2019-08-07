Football Friday Preview: Westminster Christian Academy Wildcats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 2018 season was one to remember for the Westminster Christian Academy Football. The Wildcats saw their best finish in program history at 11-1, but head coach Louis LeBlanc isn't one to live in the past. He wants the 2019 group to have their own identity.

"Lots of expectations because of last year so I just keep stressing that last year is over," said LeBlanc. "It's an opportunity for them to make their mark and what are they going to be, and so really my expectations is for them to be their own team."

The Wildcats open the 2019 football season on August 23rd vs. D.A.R.